Bridgewater Rotary Not Meeting This Week
BRIDGEWATER — Bridgewater Rotary Club will not meet this week.
The Bridgewater Rotary Club normally meets on at 6 p.m. in Maple Terrace at the Bridgewater Retirement Community. For more information, contact Charlette McQuilkin at cdmcquilkin@gmail.com or Dan Plecker at dandplecker@gmail.com.
H-M Rotary To Resume Normal Schedule Jan. 2
HARRISONBURG — The Harrisonburg-Massanutten Rotary Club will not have its regularly scheduled weekly meeting this Thursday at noon in the Wood Grill Buffet.
The club will resume its normal schedule on Jan. 2.
For more information, contact Matt Frakes at matthew.frakes@gmail.com or John Myers at john.myers@myersford.com.
