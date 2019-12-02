Bridgewater Rotary Club To Hold Elections
BRIDGEWATER — Bridgewater Rotary Club will hold elections for club officers and directors for the 2020-2021 Rotary year.
The Bridgewater Rotary Club normally meets on Tuesdays at 6 p.m. in Maple Terrace at the Bridgewater Retirement Community.
For more information, please contact Charlette McQuilken at cdmcquilkin@gmail.com or Dan Plecker at dandplecker@gmail.com.
Harrisonburg-Massanutten Rotary Welcomes Jamestown Presenter
HARRISONBURG — The Harrisonburg-Massanutten Rotary Club will have George Daughtery as their presenter this Thursday. His presentation will be on Jamestown.
The Harrisonburg-Massanutten Rotary Club normally meets on Thursdays at noon in the Wood Grill Buffet.
For more information, contact Matt Frakes at matthew.frakes@gmail.com or John Myers at john.myers@myersford.com.
Broadway-Timberville Rotary Will Focus On Global Warming
BROADWAY — This week, the Rotary Club of Broadway-Timberville will hear from Jerry Scripture, who will share his thoughts on global warming.
The club normally meets at 7 a.m. Tuesdays in Town & Country Restaurant in Broadway.
Coffee Presentation Set For County Rotary Club
HARRISONBURG — This week's meeting of the Rotary Club of Rockingham County will feature a presentation by Natalie Sherlock of Carriage House Coffee Roasters.
Sherlock will discuss third wave coffee roasting and her business in the Valley.
The club meets at 7 a.m. Tuesday in The Golden Pony Restaurant, 181 N. Main St. Guests are welcome.
Sentara RMH Representatives To Speak At City Club
HARRISONBURG — The Harrisonburg Rotary Club will be joined by Doug Moyer and Dr. Brad Rash, Sentara RMH Medical Center president and medical director for cardiology, respectively, at its meeting today.
The club meets at the Elks Lodge at 482 S. Main St. in Harrisonburg. Lunch starts at 11:45 a.m. and the meeting ends at 1 p.m. sharp. Guests are welcome at no charge.
Rockingham Masons To Elect Lodge Officers Today
HARRISONBURG — The Rockingham Union Masonic Lodge will hold its monthly communication today at 7:30 p.m.
This meeting will include the election of the lodge officers and the installation of the elected lodge officers for the upcoming year.
The Rockingham Union Lodge meets the first Monday of each month at 7:30pm. The Lodge is located at 114 S. Main St. in Harrisonburg. For more information, contact Matt Frakes at matthew.frakes@gmail.com or the lodge secretary at ru27secretary@gmail.com.
