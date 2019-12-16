H-M Rotary To Hear
About Power Of Gift GivingHARRISONBURG — The Harrisonburg-Massanutten Rotary Club will have a presentation by Mark Warner, former senior vice president of James Madison University on the power of gift giving at this week’s meeting.
The Harrisonburg-Massanutten Rotary Club normally meets on Thursdays at noon in the Wood Grill Buffet.
B-T Rotary To Hold Annual Christmas BreakfastBROADWAY — This week, the Rotary Club of Broadway-Timberville will hold its annual Christmas breakfast.
Rotary spouses and children are invited.
The club normally meets at 7 a.m. Tuesdays at Town & Country Restaurant in Broadway.
Rockingham Rotary To Hear From EMHS Interact ClubHARRISONBURG — This week, the Rotary Club of Rockingham will hear from the Eastern Mennonite High School Interact Club.
The club will share its goals and service projects in the community.
The club meets at 7 a.m. Tuesday at The Golden Pony Restaurant, 181 N. Main St.
