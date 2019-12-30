H-M Rotary To Hear From First Step Representative
HARRISONBURG — The Harrisonburg-Massanutten Rotary Club will have a presentation from Candy Phillips at First Step at its meeting on Thursday at noon in the Wood Grill Buffet.
For more information, contact Matt Frakes at matthew.frakes@gmail.com or John Myers at john.myers@myersford.com.
Broadway-Timberville Rotary Not Meeting This Week
BROADWAY — The Rotary Club of Broadway-Timberville will not meet this week.
The club normally meets at 7 a.m. Tuesdays in Town & Country Restaurant in Broadway.
