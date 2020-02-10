H-M Rotary To Get Toxic Leadership Presentation
The Harrisonburg-Massanutten Rotary Club will receive a presentation by Andrew Ansoorian on toxic leadership.
For more information, contact Matt Frakes at matthew.frakes@gmail.com or John Myers at john.myers@myersford.com.
Kiwanis Club Joined By Airport Representative
The Harrisonburg Kiwanis Club will hear from Heather Ream, director of marketing and communications for the Shenandoah Valley Regional Airport, at its meeting this week.
The Kiwanis Club normally meets Tuesday at the Traditions Family Restaurant, 625 Mount Clinton Pike, Harrisonburg. A luncheon buffet opens at 11:45 a.m. with the program beginning at 12:30 p.m.
For more information about the club, contact Steve Alvis at 540-435-2871.
Rockingham Rotary To Hear About Farm Initiative
The Rockingham Rotary Club meets Tuesday at the Golden Pony at 181 N. Main St.
This week’s speaker is Travis Coyle with Living Waters Farm Initiative. He will discuss the farm’s work in helping those suffering from PTSD recover in a community farm setting.
Federal Employees Meeting To Be Held On Feb. 19
The National Active and Retired Federal Employees Chapter 164’s monthly lunch buffet (fee) will be held on Feb. 19, registration at 11:30 a.m.
Short meeting at noon, followed by annual auction fundraiser to support the Alzheimer’s Association (donations needed). The meeting will be held at Traditions Family Restaurant, 625 Mount Clinton Pike, Harrisonburg. Response required by Feb. 14 to 540-740-8441. Prospective members welcome.
Elementary School Teacher To Speak At B-T Rotary
The Broadway-Timberville Rotary Club’s speaker this week is Scott Showalter, a teacher at John C. Myers Elementary School.
He’ll be talking about Camp Jigsaw, a summer camp for children with autism.
— Staff Reports
