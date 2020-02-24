H-M Rotary To Get Presentation On Shenandoah Mountain
HARRISONBURG — The Harrisonburg-Massanutten Rotary Club will receive a presentation by Lynn Cameron, from the Friends of Shenandoah Mountain coalition. This organization works to protect the heritage of Shenandoah Mountain for future generations.
For more information, contact Matt Frakes at matthew.frakes@gmail.com or John Myers at john.myers@myersford.com.
Broadway-Timberville Rotary To Host Day Care Representative
This week, the Rotary Club of Broadway-Timberville will be joined by Melissa Britt from Plains Area Daycare.
The club normally meets at 7 a.m. Tuesdays in Town & Country Restaurant in Broadway.
Kiwanis Club Joined By Circuit Court Commissioner Of Accounts
The Harrisonburg Kiwanis Club will be joined by John Crist.
He will discuss his duties as commissioner of accounts for the 26th Circuit Court in managing estates and trusts in Harrisonburg and Rockingham County.
The Kiwanis Club normally meets Tuesday at the Traditions Family Restaurant, 625 Mount Clinton Pike, Harrisonburg. A luncheon buffet opens at 11:45 a.m. with the program beginning at 12:30 p.m.
For more information about the club, contact Steve Alvis at 540-435-2871.
Harrisonburg Rotary President To Speak At Rockingham Club
The Rockingham County Rotary Club will hear from Sue Totty, president of the Harrisonburg Rotary Club, at its meeting this week.
She will discuss Rotary’s efforts to eradicate polio and her trip to India.
The club will meet Tuesday at the Golden Pony at 181 N. Main St., Harrisonburg.
— Staff Reports
