Bridgewater Rotary To Hold Valentine's Banquet
BRIDGEWATER — The Bridgewater Rotary Club members will honor their partners and other special guests at their annual Valentine's Banquet.
The Bridgewater Rotary Club normally meets on at 6 p.m. in Maple Terrace at the Bridgewater Retirement Community. For more information, contact Charlette McQuilkin at cdmcquilkin@gmail.com or Dan Plecker at dandplecker@gmail.com.
H-M Rotary To Get Presentation From Local Guitarist
HARRISONBURG — The Harrisonburg-Massanutten Rotary Club will receive a presentation by Trent Wagler, the lead guitarist and banjo player of the band Steel Wheels. In addition, Wagler was one of the lead visionaries of the annual Red Wing Roots Music Festival.
For more information, contact Matt Frakes at matthew.frakes@gmail.com or John Myers at john.myers@myersford.com.
Broadway-Timberville Rotary To Hold Club Assembly
This week, the Rotary Club of Broadway-Timberville will be joined by Melissa Brit from Plains Area Daycare.
The club normally meets at 7 a.m. Tuesdays in Town & Country Restaurant in Broadway.
Kiwanis Club Joined By Former UK Security Officer
The Harrisonburg Kiwanis Club will be joined by Graham Burns.
Burns will speak about his career as a security officer protecting the prime minister and other leaders of Great Britain. He resides on the Island of Cyprus and is in Harrisonburg visiting friends.
The Kiwanis Club normally meets Tuesday at the Traditions Family Restaurant, 625 Mount Clinton Pike, Harrisonburg. A luncheon buffet opens at 11:45 a.m. with the program beginning at 12:30 p.m.
For more information about the club, contact Steve Alvis at 540-435-2871.
Sustainability Matters Rep To Speak At County Rotary
The Rockingham County Rotary Club will hear from Sari Carp, executive director of Sustainability Matters, at its meeting this week.
Carp will discuss conservation efforts in the community, including sustainable gardening, nature conservation, environmental awareness and local food sourcing.
The club will meet Tuesday at the Golden Pony at 181 N. Main St., Harrisonburg.
— Staff Reports
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.