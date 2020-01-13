Bridgewater Rotary To Hear About Plecker's Europe Trip
BRIDGEWATER — Bridgewater Rotary Club will hear from Rotarian Dan Plecker on his trip last summer to Central Europe at its meeting this week.
The focus of the presentation will be on Poland.
The Bridgewater Rotary Club normally meets on at 6 p.m. in Maple Terrace at the Bridgewater Retirement Community. For more information, contact Charlette McQuilkin at cdmcquilkin@gmail.com or Dan Plecker at dandplecker@gmail.com.
H-M Rotary To Get Valley Partnership Presentation
HARRISONBURG — The Harrisonburg-Massanutten Rotary Club will receive a presentation by Jay Langston from the Shenandoah Valley Partnership.
The club normally meets at noon on Thursdays at the Wood Grill Buffet.
For more information, contact Matt Frakes at matthew.frakes@gmail.com or John Myers at john.myers@myersford.com.
Broadway-Timberville Rotary To Hold Club Assembly
BROADWAY — This week, the Rotary Club of Broadway-Timberville will hold club assembly.
The club normally meets at 7 a.m. Tuesdays in Town & Country Restaurant in Broadway.
Senior Care Authority Topic Of Kiwanis Club Meeting
The Harrisonburg Kiwanis Club will get a presentation by Kelly Myers, director of Senior Care Authority. Her topic will be aging in a healthy and graceful manner.
The Kiwanis Club normally meets Tuesday at the Traditions Family Restaurant, 625 Mount Clinton Pike, Harrisonburg. A luncheon buffet opens at 11:45 a.m. with the program beginning at 12:30 p.m.
For more information about the club, contact Steve Alvis at 540-435-2871.
City Rotary To Receive Homelessness Presentation
The Rotary Club of Harrisonburg will get a presentation by Rachel Howdyshell and Salvation Army Captain J.D. Blevins, who will deliver a presentation on shelter and support services for people who are Homeless
The club meets at the Elks Lodge at 482 S. Main St. in Harrisonburg. Lunch starts at 11:45 a.m. and the meeting ends at 1 p.m. sharp. Guests are welcome at no charge.
Federal Employees Chapter To Hold Meeting This week
The National Active and Retired Federal Employees Chapter 164's monthly lunch (fee) will be held on Wednesday at 11 a.m. followed by the business meeting at noon at Traditions Family Restaurant, 625 Mount Clinton Pike, Harrisonburg. Prospective members welcome.
