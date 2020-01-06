Bridgewater Rotary To Attend BC Women’s Hoops Game
BRIDGEWATER — Bridgewater Rotary Club will have its normal dinner and brief business meeting at 6 p.m. in the Houff Community Center of the Bridgewater Retirement Community and then go to attend the Bridgewater College women’s basketball game against Randolph-Macon at 7 p.m.
BC coach Sarah Matthews and team members have supported the Bridgewater Rotary Club by helping at the annual Election Day pancake suppers and spring spaghetti suppers.
The Bridgewater Rotary Club normally meets on at 6 p.m. in Maple Terrace at the Bridgewater Retirement Community. For more information, contact Charlette McQuilkin at cdmcquilkin@gmail.com or Dan Plecker at dandplecker@gmail.com.
H-M Rotary To Hear About Rhea’s Kosovo Trip This Week
HARRISONBURG — The Harrisonburg-Massanutten Rotary Club will hear from Thomas Rhea on his trip to Kosovo at its meeting this week.
Alternatively, the club will have its Christmas party the following evening at a club member’s residence.
The club normally meets at noon on Thursdays at the Wood Grill Buffet.
For more information, contact Matt Frakes at matthew.frakes@gmail.com or John Myers at john.myers@myersford.com.
B-T Rotary To Hear About Plains Area Daycare Center
BROADWAY — This week, the Rotary Club of Broadway-Timberville will get a presentation by Melissa Britt from the Plains Area Daycare Center.
The club normally meets at 7 a.m. Tuesdays in Town & Country Restaurant in Broadway.
Kiwanis Club Presentation By Commissioner Of Accounts
The Harrisonburg Kiwanis Club will get a presentation by John Crist on his duties as commissioner of accounts for the 26th Circuit Court in managing estates and trusts in Harrisonburg and Rockingham County.
The Kiwanis Club normally meets Tuesday at the Traditions Family Restaurant, 625 Mount Clinton Pike, Harrisonburg. A luncheon buffet opens at 11:45 a.m. with the program beginning at 12:30 p.m.
For more information about the club, contact Steve Alvis at 540-435-2871.
City Rotary To Hear Shenandoah Mountain Scenic Area Proposal
The Rotary Club of Harrisonburg will get a presentation by Lynn Cameron, who will deliver a presentation on the Shenandoah Mountain National Scenic Area Proposal on Monday.
The club meets at the Elks Lodge at 482 S. Main St. in Harrisonburg. Lunch starts at 11:45 a.m. and the meeting ends at 1 p.m. sharp. Guests are welcome at no charge.
Rockingham Masons To Get Comic Book Presentation
The Rockingham Union Masonic Lodge will hold its monthly communication today at 7:30 p.m. This meeting will have a presentation by Keston Fulcher, comic book aficionado, on the history of comic books, as well as some fun facts and illustrations on his personal comic book collection.
The Rockingham Union Lodge meets the first Monday of each month at 7:30 p.m. The Lodge is located at 114 S. Main St. in Harrisonburg. For more information, contact Matt Frakes at matthew.frakes@gmail.com or the lodge secretary at ru27secretary@gmail.com.
