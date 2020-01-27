Bridgewater Rotary To Hear From Authors
BRIDGEWATER — The Bridgewater Rotary Club will hear from Ed and Mindy Morrison about their book "Bad Moon Rising" at its meeting this week.
The book tells the story about Ed's brother, Michael, and his spunky girlfriend, Debra Means, who never made it home from the Mascoutah Community High School prom held on May 3, 1969.
The Bridgewater Rotary Club normally meets on at 6 p.m. in Maple Terrace at the Bridgewater Retirement Community. For more information, contact Charlette McQuilkin at cdmcquilkin@gmail.com or Dan Plecker at dandplecker@gmail.com.
H-M Rotary To Get Matchbox Realty Presentation
HARRISONBURG — The Harrisonburg-Massanutten Rotary Club will receive a presentation by presentation from Mike Hendricksen, COO at Matchbox Realty, and Mary Messerley, director of outreach and engagement at Matchbox Realty.
They will be talking about what new local ventures Matchbox is involved in and also providing a general overview on what Matchbox does in the community.
For more information, contact Matt Frakes at matthew.frakes@gmail.com or John Myers at john.myers@myersford.com.
B-T Rotary Club Speaker To Discuss Daycare
This week, the Rotary Club of Broadway-Timberville will be joined by Melissa Brit from Plains Area Daycare.
The club normally meets at 7 a.m. Tuesdays in Town & Country Restaurant in Broadway.
Kiwanis Club Not Meeting This Week
The Harrisonburg Kiwanis Club meeting this week has been canceled due to venue unavailability.
Its regular meetings will resume on Feb. 4.
The Kiwanis Club normally meets Tuesday at the Traditions Family Restaurant, 625 Mount Clinton Pike, Harrisonburg. A luncheon buffet opens at 11:45 a.m. with the program beginning at 12:30 p.m.
For more information about the club, contact Steve Alvis at 540-435-2871.
Health Center Rep To Speak At County Rotary
The Rockingham County Rotary Club will hear from Lisa Bricker of the Harrisonburg Community Health Center at its meeting this week.
Bricker will discuss the Harrisonburg Community Health Center's services and work in the community.
The club will meet Tuesday at the Golden Pony at 181 N. Main St., Harrisonburg.
