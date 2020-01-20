Bridgewater Rotary To Hear From Whitelow
BRIDGEWATER — Bridgewater Rotary Club will hear from Rotarian Carlyle Whitelow.
Whitelow will talk about his experiences from teaching and coaching at Bridgewater College and elsewhere.
The Bridgewater Rotary Club normally meets on at 6 p.m. in Maple Terrace at the Bridgewater Retirement Community. For more information, contact Charlette McQuilkin at cdmcquilkin@gmail.com or Dan Plecker at dandplecker@gmail.com.
H-M Rotary To Get Health Care Presentation
HARRISONBURG — The Harrisonburg-Massanutten Rotary Club will receive a presentation by presentation from Jim Krauss, former CEO of Sentara RMH Medical Center. He will be talking about the health care industry.
For more information, contact Matt Frakes at matthew.frakes@gmail.com or John Myers at john.myers@myersford.com.
B-T Rotary Club To Hear About FCCLA
This week, the Rotary Club of Broadway-Timberville will be joined by Chloe Coverhaven of Family, Career and Community Leaders of America.
The club normally meets at 7 a.m. Tuesdays in Town & Country Restaurant in Broadway.
Kiwanis Club To Hold Monthly Board Meeting
The Harrisonburg Kiwanis Club will hold its monthly board meeting following the luncheon. No community-oriented program is scheduled.
The Kiwanis Club normally meets Tuesday at the Traditions Family Restaurant, 625 Mount Clinton Pike, Harrisonburg. A luncheon buffet opens at 11:45 a.m. with the program beginning at 12:30 p.m.
For more information about the club, contact Steve Alvis at 540-435-2871.
City Rotary To Receive Valley Scholars Presentation
The Rotary Club of Harrisonburg will get a presentation by Shaun Mooney, director of the Valley Scholars program.
Mooney will deliver a presentation on supporting and investing in students across the Shenandoah Valley.
The club meets at the Elks Lodge at 482 S. Main St. in Harrisonburg. Lunch starts at 11:45 a.m. and the meeting ends at 1 p.m. sharp. Guests are welcome at no charge.
Rockingham Masonic Lodge To Confer Degrees
The Rockingham Union Masonic Lodge will confer a 2 Entered Apprentice Degrees and a Fellowcraft Degree today at 7 p.m.
The Rockingham Union Lodge has its stated communication meeting the first Monday of each month at 7:30 p.m. The lodge is located at 114 S. Main St. in Harrisonburg. For more information, contact Matt Frakes at matthew.frakes@gmail.com or the lodge secretary at ru27secretary@gmail.com.
Tech Council Talk Focuses On Cybersecurity
Shenandoah Valley Technology Council will meet Thursday at the Woodgrill Buffet from 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. as Dan O'Brien discusses best methods for businesses to protect themselves from losses due to cyberattacks.
From BYOD (bring your own device) policies to backups, from business impact analyses to cybersecurity assessments, and from ransomware to spearfishing protection, the presentation will help to raise cybersecurity maturity for organizations and companies. RSVP for SVTC's January luncheon at www.svtc-va.org.
Chamber President To Speak At County Rotary
The Rockingham County Rotary Club will hear from Frank Tamberrino, president and CEO of the Harrisonburg-Rockingham Chamber of Commerce, at its meeting this week.
Tamberrino will discuss the chamber's work with and support of the local business community.
The club will meet Tuesday at the Golden Pony at 181 N. Main St., Harrisonburg.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.