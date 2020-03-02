H-M Rotary Speaker From JMU Lifelong Learning Institute
HARRISONBURG — The Harrisonburg-Massanutten Rotary Club will receive a presentation by Rodney Wolfenberger from the James Madison University Lifelong Learning Institute.
The Harrisonburg-Massanutten Rotary Club normally meets on Thursdays at noon in the Wood Grill Buffet.
For more information, contact Matt Frakes at matthew.frakes@gmail.com or John Myers at john.myers@myersford.com.
Broadway-Timberville Rotary To Host Shelterbox Representative
This week, the Rotary Club of Broadway-Timberville will be joined by Jessica Metcalf from Shelterbox USA.
The club normally meets at 7 a.m. Tuesdays in Town & Country Restaurant in Broadway.
Kiwanis Club To Get 'Teachers Of The Soul' Presentative
The Harrisonburg Kiwanis Club will be joined by Dave Gullman.
Gullman will speak on "Teachers of the Soul."
The Kiwanis Club normally meets Tuesday at the Traditions Family Restaurant, 625 Mount Clinton Pike, Harrisonburg. A luncheon buffet opens at 11:45 a.m. with the program beginning at 12:30 p.m.
For more information about the club, contact Steve Alvis at 540-435-2871.
Blue Ridge Christian School Topic At Rockingham Rotary
The Rockingham County Rotary Club will hear from Carolyn Paradzinski of Blue Ridge Christian School at its meeting this week.
She will discuss Blue Ridge Christian's school's history and approach to learning.
The club will meet Tuesday at the Golden Pony at 181 N. Main St., Harrisonburg.
Bridgewater Rotary Presentation On Coronavirus Outbreak
The Bridgewater Rotary Club will hear from Dr. Michael Radoiu.
Radoiu will be addressing the subject of viral infection, particularly the current coronavirus.
The Bridgewater Rotary Club normally meets on at 6 p.m. in Maple Terrace at the Bridgewater Retirement Community. For more information, contact Charlette McQuilkin at cdmcquilkin@gmail.com or Dan Plecker at dandplecker@gmail.com.
Harrisonburg Fire Chief To Speak At Masonic Lodge Meeting
The Rockingham Union Masonic Lodge No. 27 will hold its monthly communication today at 7:30pm.
Harrisonburg Fire Department Fire Chief Ian Bennett will be giving a presentation to the lodge.
The Rockingham Union Lodge meets the first Monday of each month at 7:30pm. The Lodge is located at 114 S. Main St. in Harrisonburg. For more information, contact Matt Frakes at matthew.frakes@gmail.com or the Lodge Secretary at ru27secretary@gmail.com.
— Staff Reports
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.