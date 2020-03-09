H-M Rotary To Get Presentation On George Washington
HARRISONBURG — The Harrisonburg-Massanutten Rotary Club will receive a presentation by Wes Dove, from the Fort Harrison Chapter of The Sons of the American Revolution.
Dove will be giving a presentation on the leadership of George Washington.
The Harrisonburg-Massanutten Rotary Club normally meets on Thursdays at noon in the Wood Grill Buffet.
For more information, contact Matt Frakes at matthew.frakes@gmail.com or John Myers at john.myers@myersford.com.
Broadway-Timberville Rotary To Host First Step Representative
This week, the Rotary Club of Broadway-Timberville will be joined by Manuela Vasquez, the community outreach coordinator from First Step: A Response to Domestic Violence.
The club normally meets at 7 a.m. Tuesdays in Town & Country Restaurant in Broadway.
Kiwanis Club To Hear Presentation On Alzheimer’s
The Harrisonburg Kiwanis Club will be joined by Kelly Myers of the Senior Care Authority LLC.
Myers will discuss Alzheimer’s disease.
The Kiwanis Club normally meets Tuesday at the Traditions Family Restaurant, 625 Mount Clinton Pike, Harrisonburg. A luncheon buffet opens at 11:45 a.m. with the program beginning at 12:30 p.m.
For more information about the club, contact Steve Alvis at 540-435-2871.
Rotary Exchange Team From Turkey To Visit Rockingham
The Rockingham County Rotary Club will hear from Rotary Exchange Team from Turkey at its meeting this week.
Team members will discuss their Rotary Club in Turkey, their vocations, and life in Turkey and their experience so far in the United States.
The club will meet Tuesday at the Golden Pony at 181 N. Main St., Harrisonburg.
Bridgewater Rotary To Hold Annual Spaghetti DinnerThe Bridgewater Rotary Club host its annual Spring Spaghetti Supper fundraiser at Turner Ashby High School from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Tickets for adults are $7 in advance from any Rotarian and $8 at the door. Tickets for children ages 6 to 12 are $4 and children younger than 6 are free. The meal is all you can eat, and takeouts are available. The meal includes spaghetti, sauce, garlic bread, salad, applesauce and a beverage.
There will also be a silent auction and raffle. All proceeds go to benefit local Rotary activities such as parks, dictionaries for third-graders, college scholarships and vocational teacher recognition. Funds also go toward international projects such as eradicating polio.
The Bridgewater Rotary Club normally meets on Tuesdays at 6 p.m. in Maple Terrace at the Bridgewater Retirement Community. For more information, contact Charlette McQuilkin at cdmcquilkin@gmail.com or Dan Plecker at dandplecker@gmail.com.
Federal Employees Chapter To Host Beekeeper
National Active and Retired Federal Employees Chapter 164’s monthly lunch meeting will be held on March 18, with registration at 11:30 a.m.
The chapter will meet at Traditions Family Restaurant, 625 Mount Clinton Pike, Harrisonburg. Following the noon business portion, local beekeeper and swarm collector ,Louis “Skip” Wissinger will be the guest presenter. Prospective members welcome.
— Staff Reports
