City Kiwanis Club To Get Thanksgiving Program
HARRISONBURG — The Harrisonburg Kiwanis Club meeting this week will feature a Thanksgiving holiday program. Karl Magenhofer, of WSVA, will be the speaker.
The club will meet on Tuesday at the Traditions Family Restaurant, 625 Mount Clinton Pike. A luncheon buffet will open at 11:.45 a.m. with the program beginning at 12:30 p.m.
For more information about the club, contact Steve Alvis at 540-435-2871.
Certified Mediator To Visit Broadway-Timberville Rotary ClubBROADWAY — This week, the Rotary Club of Broadway-Timberville will hear from Chuck Bowles, a certified mediator.
The club normally meets at 7 a.m. Tuesdays in Town & Country Restaurant in Broadway.
Bridgewater Rotary Club Not Meeting This Week
BRIDGEWATER — The Bridgewater Rotary Club will not meet this week in recognition of the Thanksgiving holiday.
The Bridgewater Rotary Club normally meets on Tuesdays at 6 p.m. in Maple Terrace at the Bridgewater Retirement Community. For more information, please contact Charlette McQuilken at cdmcquilkin@gmail.com or Dan Plecker at dandplecker@gmail.com.
Harrisonburg-Massanutten Rotary Meeting Canceled
HARRISONBURG — The Harrisonburg-Massanutten Rotary Club will not meet this week due to the Thanksgiving holiday.
The Harrisonburg-Massanutten Rotary Club normally meets on Thursdays at noon in the Wood Grill Buffet. For more information, contact Matt Frakes at matthew.frakes@gmail.com or John Myers at john.myers@myersford.com.
