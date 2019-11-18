Harrisonburg Kiwanis Club To Get Arc Presentation
HARRISONBURG — The Harrisonburg Kiwanis Club meeting this week will feature a program on the Arc of Harrisonburg and Rockingham County.
Executive Director Heather Denman and Heather Counter will be the presenters.
The club will meet on Tuesday at the Traditions Family Restaurant, 625 Mount Clinton Pike. A luncheon buffet will open at 11:.45 a.m. with the program beginning at 12:30 p.m.
For more information about the club, contact Steve Alvis at 540-435-2871.
Airport Presentation Set For County Rotary Club
HARRISONBURG — This week’s meeting of the Rotary Club of Rockingham County will feature a presentation by Greg Campbell, executive cirector of the Shenandoah Regional Airport.
Campbell will discuss the airport's new flight offerings and services for the Valley.
The club meets at 7 a.m. Tuesday in The Golden Pony Restaurant, 181 N. Main St. Guests are welcome.
Bridgewater Rotary Program On Rotary Foundation
BRIDGEWATER — The Bridgewater Rotary Club will hear a presentation Rotary Foundation advocate Thomas Rea at its meeting this week.
Rea will discuss the work of the Rotary Foundation locally, nationally and internationally.
The Bridgewater Rotary Club normally meets on Tuesdays at 6 p.m. in Maple Terrace at the Bridgewater Retirement Community. For more information, please contact Charlette McQuilken at cdmcquilkin@gmail.com or Dan Plecker at dandplecker@gmail.com.
H-M Rotary Not Holding Regular Meeting This Week
HARRISONBURG — The Harrisonburg-Massanutten Rotary Club will take a field trip to Harrisonburg High School to mentor high school students.
Therefore, the club will not meet Thursday at its regularly scheduled time and location at the Wood Grill Buffet.
The Harrisonburg-Massanutten Rotary Club normally meets on Thursdays at noon in the Wood Grill Buffet. For more information, contact Matt Frakes at matthew.frakes@gmail.com or John Myers at john.myers@myersford.com.
City Rotary Speaker To Talk Tech Corps Of Cadets
HARRISONBURG — The Harrisonburg Rotary Club will host Tom Beam at its meeting this week.
Beam will give a presentation on the Virginia Tech Corps of Cadets.
Nawaz will deliver a presentation on the Rockingham/Harrisonburg SPCA.
The club meets at the Elks Lodge at 482 S. Main St. in Harrisonburg. Lunch starts at 11:45 a.m., and the meeting ends at 1 p.m. sharp. Guests are welcome at no charge.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.