CAVA, a Washington D.C. Mediterranean food chain, is slated to invest $30 million to build a new 57,000-square-foot processing and packaging facility in Verona, according to a press release from Gov. Ralph Northam.
“Food and beverage manufacturing is an essential sector of our economy — from the local, regional, and state perspective,” said Gerald Garber, Augusta County Board of Supervisors chair. “With agriculture being a rich component of Augusta County’s background, present, and future, we are thrilled to welcome CAVA and believe the provided job opportunities will complement our workforce’s strengths.”
The factory will create 52 new jobs and will be located in the Mill Place Commerce Park off I-81.
“The Shenandoah Valley has built a reputation as a top location for food and beverage manufacturers, and CAVA is a strong addition to a region home to many industry leaders,” said Brian Ball, secretary of commerce and trade.
— Staff Reports
