Valley general contracting firm Nielsen Builders has promoted six employees, according to a Tuesday press release.
Daniel Hylton, a Virginia Tech Class of 2001 graduate, was promoted to vice president of estimating, and 2001 Lynchburg College graduate Jacob Hull was named a vice president of operations.
Hull has worked on various local projects, including the additions and renovations to John Wayland Elementary in Bridgewater, Bluestone Elementary in Harrisonburg and the Harrisonburg City Hall.
Pamela Rosen, the new vice president of finance, has worked at Nielsen since 1996 and is a graduate of James Madison University, where she earned a bachelor of business administration degree.
Rebekah Kuller joined Nielsen in 2019 and was named the senior vice president of finance recently. Outside of construction, she was an accountant for the federal government between 2009 and 2013. She has a master's of accounting from Liberty University and also graduated from the University of Mary Washington.
Nine-year employee Jonathan Harrison has served in numerous roles for Nielsen such as project manager and division director of a subsidiary. The VT and JMU graduate was also promoted to vice president of operations.
Jean Hieber was promoted to vice president of human resources and has been with Nielsen for nearly 30 years and held multiple positions. She graduated from Eastern Mennonite University.
— Staff Report
