Harrisonburg Community Health Center will rebrand all of its locationd to HCHC on Monday — the same day the nonprofit is opening the HCHC Pharmacy off Port Republic Road in Harrisonburg, according to a press release from the group.
Anyone will be able to use the pharmacy and sliding scale payment plans are available for those without insurance or are under insured, according to the release.
“One of the goals of the HCHC Pharmacy is to ensure patients have access to medications at the lowest cost possible,” said Lisa Bricker, executive director at HCHC, in the release.
A grand opening and ribbon cutting is planned for 1 p.m. at the pharmacy, which is within the Stone Port clinic at 1380 Little Sorrell Drive. Members of the public are invited to view the event via Facebook Live.
Harrisonburg Community Health Center was founded in 2007 with a mission to provide accessible and affordable healthcare and has two clinics in Harrisonburg and one in Elkton, according to the release.
— Staff Reports
