Virginia has recovered over half of the jobs lost during the initial pandemic economic crash, according to Joe Mengedoth, Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond economist.
“About 57% of the jobs lost in March and April have been recovered, but it definitely has not been even across the industries,” Mengedoth said Tuesday.
For example, the service sector has gained back less than half of the jobs lost in the first two months of the new coronavirus’ presence in Virginia. And the creation of new jobs has been slowing, according to Mengedoth and fellow Richmond Fed economist Renee Haltom.
“Employers added 800 jobs on net [in December]. Although this is a small gain, there were some sizeable gains and losses in a few industries that canceled each other out,” said Mengedoth.
He said the market for goods-producing jobs is in some parts doing even better than before the pandemic, while service sector jobs continue to fare poorly.
The difference is stark, he said, as in December roughly 12,000 new jobs were created in the state’s goods-producing sectors and 11,000 jobs lost in the service sector.
“That’s one of the hallmarks of this crisis,” Haltom said.
Jobs in the trades, transportation and utilities sector grew by the largest amount in December, adding 5,600 new workers. Manufacturing added 4,400 jobs, and construction added 1,900 the same month, according to Mengedoth.
However, 6,200 government jobs, 3,500 hospitality jobs and 1,200 health service and education jobs were lost in the final month of 2020 across the state, according to Mengedoth.
Haltom said there was more than one cause for the pandemic economic crash, but it will be more clear as time passes and the data can be reviewed further.
“I don’t think it’s as simple as saying a government shutdown is the only factor of how well a region does. There’s definitely parts of consumers’ attitudes” that impact local economies, she said.
That includes how people decide to spend their money and on what; how willing are they to go eat at a restaurant regardless of new government rules; and cultural differences that vary drastically across the state, according to Haltom.
The state also saw near historic lows of workforce participation — 63.7% — in December. The data is based on non-institutionalized civilian adults 18 and older, according to Mengedoth.
He said the metric reached a historic low of 63.5% in October.
Before the pandemic, the workforce participation rate in Virginia had been at the highest point in nearly a decade — 66.6%, according to Mengedoth. He said many people were rejoining the workforce due to the strong labor market.
Haltom said there are many reasons Virginians may be staying unemployed other than unemployment benefits.
“Some people are legitimately worried to work. Others have increased child care needs” since students are at home or parents are worried about getting their children sick, she said.
There was a roughly 10% reduction in total non-farm jobs in the Harrisonburg metro area between February and April, a figure that translates to roughly 7,400 positions disappearing, according to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. The Harrisonburg metro area includes Rockingham County.
The local unemployment rate rose from 2.4% to 3.2% from February to March and then peaked at 10.2% in April. It has been recovering since.
The Harrisonburg metro area unemployment rate was 3.4% in November, according to the most recent data available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. The last time the local unemployment rate was 3.4% was three years ago in January 2018.
Statewide, the unemployment rate was 4.9% in December, according to the most recent data available from the Virginia Employment Commission.
