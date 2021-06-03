Coldwell Banker Premier, a realty firm, has opened a new office in Harrisonburg on Evelyn Byrd Avenue, according to a press release.
The office will be managed by Sheila Jenkins Hall and is the eighth Coldwell Banker Premier location in the region.
Coldwell Banker Premier is a part of Coldwell Banker Real Estate LLC, which has 96,000 affiliated workers and 2,900 offices in nearly 50 countries.
"The true sign of a company’s strength and longevity is its willingness to invest in growth," said Stephen Meadows, vice president of operations for Coldwell Banker Premier. "The fact that we are growing, even during the challenges of the past 18 months, is a testament to our commitment to provide the best environment and tools for our agents.”
— Staff Report
