“The 10 million job question.”
That’s what Richmond Federal Reserve Bank President and CEO Tom Barkin called the challenge of enticing out-of-work hospitality laborers to get trained for in-demand positions that still exist in the pandemic.
The sudden surge in out-of-work Americans, especially in the hospitality sector, could present potential solutions for employers having difficulty finding workers in high-demand fields, such as the trades and manufacturing, if those out of work can be connected with appropriate job training opportunities, Barkin said in a digital event hosted by the Harrisonburg-Rockingham Chamber of Commerce on Friday.
January’s nationwide unemployment rate was estimated to be “close to 10%” when accounting for the number of people who have dropped out of the labor market and other factors, according to a Feb. 10 statement by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell.
Virginia Democratic Sen. Tim Kaine said the federal government is likely to provide direct funding for retraining programs in a future economic recovery bill.
Kaine said the newest “emergency response” stimulus bill is likely to be finalized and passed by mid-March, with elected officials moving swiftly afterwards to craft an economic recovery bill.
“I would say that I feel pretty confident we’re going to get significant workforce development [funding] in the economic recovery bill,” Kaine said.
A Tuesday emailed statement from Gov. Ralph Northam said it is “clear” more funding is needed for such retraining programs.
“As the economy rebounds, employers will be looking for talented workers to fill high-demand jobs. Workforce development has always been important, but it’s even more critical in our post-pandemic economy,” the statement said.
States across the country, including Mississippi, Rhode Island and Virginia, have rolled out programs to establish training for unemployed workers to find a new spot in the national employment market with a new skill set.
Virginia’s program, Re-Employing Virginians, was funded with $30 million from federal CARES Act funding. Nearly 38,000 Virginians have inquired about the program since it was announced on Oct. 30, according to a Tuesday email from Jeffrey Kraus, with the Virginia Community College System.
Nonprofits including the Virginia Ready Initiative have also begun similar programs to match employers with high-demand jobs open to out-of-work Virginians by supporting the idle workers through one or more Virginia Community College System credential courses.
Virginia’s other Democratic U.S. senator, Mark Warner, said another path is joint training between companies for their workers, but companies also sometimes do not value training their own employees after they’re hired.
“Today, when people are going to move around, there really isn’t that incentive to train,” Warner said.
And Warner said the federal government’s involvement in direct funding for training could have begun sooner in the pandemic as the labor mismatch became clear.
“I think, in retrospect, when we’ve spent all this money, almost back to the [first] CARES COVID package, we should have had training be a higher priority,” Warner said.
Mass funding alone for programming won’t help solve the labor mismatch if no one applies to available programs, no matter the funding situation, according to Warner, Kaine and Barkin.
“It’s more than just what Congress can do,” Kaine said. “Employers always want to entice more people” to come work for them.
Barkin said each individual has different reasons for taking a job or pursuing a career.
“There’s a sector of the economy, leisure and hospitality, that’s lost a bunch of jobs, and to be fair to people in that sector, they intentionally did not pick construction and manufacturing two years ago,” Barkin said.
He said he recently spoke with a manufacturer in South Carolina who was unable to keep new workers who had been previously laid off from hospitality jobs in Myrtle Beach because they did not like the hours at the facility.
“Is the answer a manufacturing opportunity with different hours?” Barkin said.
Warner said these kinds of questions — lifestyle, scheduling, pay — were all being talked about by workers and employers prior to the pandemic.
“There’s a whole lot of these issues that were bubbling before COVID that are going to explode in real-time after COVID,” he said.
The modern work landscape is vastly different from the past, Warner said. Reforms like giving tax breaks to employers for retraining staff and mobile benefits that follow the worker instead of being attached to an employer are potential solutions to problems faced by today’s employees, according to Warner.
U.S. Rep. Ben Cline, R-Botetourt, could not be reached for comment Monday or Tuesday.
Wage growth in credentialed work, such as the trades and manufacturing, has outpaced wage growth in jobs that require university degrees, according to Bureau of Labor Statistics data.
Jobs in hospitality are some of the lowest-paying in the American economy while wages in high-demand fields continue to rise, according to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
The demand for employees drives competition between employers, resulting in higher wages and increased benefits for workers, according to multiple previous interviews with economic experts and business representatives.
“Our economy is pretty vibrant. It does redeploy itself over time pretty well, but this question of where are the places, for the [newly unemployed], are going to be interesting to be people, motivating for people, they’re going to pay enough money — I think that is the 10 million job question,” Barkin said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.