Park View Federal Credit Union announced the hiring of Adam Riggleman to serve as its first full-time financial education manager. Riggleman will partner with local area schools and businesses to provide free financial education resources to help individuals of all ages.
“Understanding your finances and making sound financial decisions is key to a strong future,” said Elizabeth McNeal, director of strategic marketing. “Unfortunately, most students and adults don’t know where to turn to get the information they need. This is where Adam comes in.”
Riggleman joins Park View with more than 10 years of experience in the financial services industry. In addition to his financial experience, Riggleman has a passion for education. He received a bachelor of arts in history and education from Mary Baldwin University.
“I am really looking forward to assisting our community in learning how to establish healthy financial habits, as well as helping those who have made mistakes get back on track,” Riggleman said.
- Staff reports
