Growing up on a dairy and beef farm in Augusta County taught Ashley Summers many things.
Now 33 and leading senior manager for PBMares in Harrisonburg, Summers uses what she knows to help bring an extra level assurance to the farming clients.
“When I’m first starting with an agricultural client, the first thing I want them to know is that I understand not just their business, but the lifestyle of having a farm, whether poultry, dairy or beef,” Summers said.
She said her experience of growing up on the farm creates a valuable understanding between herself and agriculture clients as they see her as someone who gets the picture.
“Knowing that I understand not only their business side of things, but their livelihood and that keep them going everyday — their love of the farm,” Summers said.
As many who grow up in the agricultural community do, she was a member of 4H and FFA.
Summers graduated from Fort Defiance in High School and then went on study at Virginia Tech, where she graduated with a bachelors in accounting an agriculture and applied economics.
She lived in northern Virginia between 2009 and 2012 and worked for a large, regional firm. But knew she wanted to return to the Shenandoah Valley.
And after applying at PBMares, she said she couldn’t imagine herself working at another firm.
“I have had the opportunity to be deeply involved with some agricultural clients, which is something I love to do. That is not an opportunity I would have had at the regional firm in northern Virginia,” she said. “I’m able to really get back to my roots, have a personal connection with my clients and see the impact of the advice and planning were doing with that particular client.”
Summers also dedicates her time outside of work to various groups, such as First Step, which helps survivors of domestic abuse, and the Harrisonburg Women’s Service League.
“I really find purpose and meaning in working with those organizations that help those who might otherwise not have a voice,” Summers said.
