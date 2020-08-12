Norfolk-based Sentara Healthcare signed a letter of intent to merge with Greensboro, N.C.-based Cone Health, according to a Wednesday press release.
The deal is subject to regulatory review by state and federal governments and is expected to close in the middle of next year, according to the release. If approved, the integration process is anticipated to take two years. The two systems have a combined worth of $11.5 billion, according to The Associated Press.
Sentara operates a dozen Virginia and northeastern North Carolina hospitals, including Sentara RMH. About 2,500 people work at the local hospital, located right outside Harrisonburg, and it is one of the area’s largest employers.
Cone Health is a nonprofit health network that runs five North Carolina hospitals, according to the release.
“Patients at Sentara RMH Medical Center will continue to receive high-quality care in our hospital, along with the very best physicians and caregivers to whom they have grown accustomed,” Jenn Downs, a spokesperson for Sentara, said in a Wednesday afternoon email. “The combined organization will allow our employees and providers to have expanded resources and increase collaboration.”
Downs said the two firms have been in discussions about merging for more than the past year and a half.
The merger “will make our combined system more competitive, provide more consumer choice, promote better health outcomes and improve affordability,” Downs said. “In the end, the goal is to increase quality, improve outcomes and access to care across both systems.”
When asked what impact the merger could have on employment at Sentara RMH, Downs said both Sentara and Cone "have strong histories of preserving jobs through economic downturns and avoiding layoffs. These philosophies have not changed."
Sentara serves 858,000 patients via its Optima Health plan and Virginia Premier health plan in the commonwealth, North Carolina and Ohio, while Cone's HealthTeam Advantage, a Medicare Advantage health plan, serves 15,000 people.
"This rapidly changing healthcare environment requires tremendous transformation and innovation to ensure the long-term success of each respective health system and, most importantly, the very best for those we are privileged to serve," Howard P. Kern, president and chief executive officer of Sentara Healthcare, said in the release. "We can either react to change, or we can shape it. We are choosing to shape change and will lead this transformation of healthcare together.”
The letter of intent to combine has been approved by the boards of both Sentara Healthcare and Cone Health, according to the release.
"In Sentara Healthcare, we've found a like-minded organization who shares our commitment to transforming healthcare. The combined organization will build on our shared commitments and distinct expertise to promote better health outcomes and minimize healthcare costs for consumers," Terry Akin, chief executive officer of Cone Health, said in the release. "Our integration strengthens and accelerates our shared mission and strategy to transform healthcare in the communities we serve. We have long said we will not grow, just for growth's sake. We are joining forces to tackle the toughest challenges in healthcare.”
