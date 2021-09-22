The new center of Shenandoah Valley Gastroenterology, PLLC, has been fully accredited by the Accreditation Association for Ambulatory Health Care.
The accreditation distinguishes the Harrisonburg endoscopy center from many other outpatient facilities through its adherence to rigorous standards of care and safety, according to the AAAHC. The accreditation also means Shenandoah Valley Gastroenterology, PLLC, has met nationally recognized standards for the quality health care set by the AAHC. More than 6,100 ambulatory health care organizations in the United States currently hold the accreditation.
Ambulatory health care organizations seeking AAAHC accreditation undergo an extensive self assessment and onsite survey by AAAHC expert surveyors — physicians, nurses, and administrators who are actively involved in ambulatory care. The survey is peer-based and educational, presenting best practices to help an organization improve its care and services.
