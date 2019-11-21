Social Security scams have risen sharply over the past year and are now the leading type of scam reported, according to a Monday press release from the Social Security Administration.
In response, the Social Security Administration unveiled a dedicated online form for would-be victims to report the scams so the government can work to try and root out the fraudsters.
“We are taking action to raise awareness and prevent scammers from harming Americans,” Andrew Saul, commissioner of Social Security, said in the release. “I am deeply troubled that our country has not been able to stop these crooks from deceiving some of the most vulnerable members of our society.”
Social Security offices across the state often have residents reporting these types of scams, according to Lizna Odhwani, a Social Security Administration spokesperson.
The Social Security Administration has no way of knowing how many scam calls, emails or texts have been sent, but Americans across the country have reported 478,000 so far in 2019, according to Odhwani.
Last year, Harrisonburg saw in an increase in reported scams, according to a press release from May 18, 2018.
The Harrisonburg Police Department had investigated almost 100 scams to that point last year, primarily targeting the elderly.
Scams included “make money quick” lies and stories about being imminently arrested unless they had money, according to the release.
“We haven’t seen anything recently that’s been specific to the Social Security Administration, but [scams] come in cycles,” said Detective Rachel Jackman of the Harrisonburg Police Department.
Tax season often leads to an increase in scams where the fraudster portrays themselves as a member of the Internal Revenue Service.
“We’ll get a lot of similar calls that come in for a few months. Then it’ll change,” she said. “But you’re always going to see the same general ones.”
A common real estate scam is where houses are posted online for rent and require the first month’s rent upfront, she said, while there are also scams where fraudsters pretend to be employers or other types of government officials.
“The IRS is never going to call asking you to verify information so they can send you money,” she said. “The sheriff’s office is never going to call saying ‘You’ve got a warrant out, and if you pay us now, we can deal with it.’”
“That’s never going to happen,” Jackman said.
If residents receive calls they are suspicious about, they can reach out to the Harrisonburg Police Department, she said.
“We field those calls all the time and we’re more than happy to try and proactively help people not become victims of crime,” she said.
People who suspect a scam can also reach out to someone they trust if a call, email or text seems suspicious, Jackman said.
If money is lost to scammers, it is often difficult to recover, Jackman said.
“We do take police reports for those type of scams,” she said. “A lot of time, unfortunately, those funds go overseas, which if they do, there’s really not much in ways of what we can do in terms of getting their money back.”
Losses to all types of fraud have been estimated to add up to more than $450 million since 2014, according to a June report from the Federal Trade Commission.
According to the press release, Social Security will not:
• Tell you that your Social Security number has been suspended.
• Contact you to demand an immediate payment.
• Ask you for credit or debit card numbers over the phone.
• Require a specific means of debt repayment, like a prepaid debit card, a retail gift card, or cash.
• Demand that you pay a Social Security debt without the ability to appeal the amount you owe.
• Promise a Social Security benefit approval, or increase, in exchange for information or money.
Residents can report fraudulent calls from scammers pretending to be social security employees at https://oig.ssa.gov/.
