As Virginia moves further into 2020, the president and CEO of the Virginia Economic Development Partnership sees the ship of state on good course with fair winds.
“The good news is the things that are the hardest, we’ve mostly done,” Stephen Moret said. “The things we’re not yet leading in would be relatively straightforward to achieve.”
The commonwealth is still working to improve career counseling from middle school up, attracting and keeping talent, and increasing access to internships and apprenticeships, according to Moret.
Economic developers, such as Moret, and educators across the state are advocating for the G3 proposal, which stands for Get Skilled, Get a Job and Give Back, among a variety of proposals to build a more talented workforce.
G3, Moret said, would have a pronounced impact on the Valley, as the program would supply financial aid for low and moderate income students to get jobs in high-demand fields, such as health care, skilled trades and early childhood development.
Gov. Ralph Northam announced a further $45.4 million in financial aid for public college students and $4,000 per student in private institutions and $72.5 million each year for the G3 program in his 2020-22 budget.
“I think it’s going to provide a very good [return of investment] for our state and really terrific earnings boost for the people that complete those programs,” Moret said.
Moret joined VEDP roughly three years ago and crafted Louisiana’s FastStart program — which was named the top workforce training program for the 10th consecutive year in 2019 by Business Facilities magazine.
“Really, FastStart was absolutely critical for Louisiana to be able to compete for a lot of things we were able to attract,” he said. “For Virginia, this is building on top of an already incredible set of educational assets.”
Education in Virginia is ranked the seventh best-performing in the country from prekindergarten to higher education, including two- and four-year degrees, low debt and costs.
“We’re not yet the clear leader nationally, and that’s one of my aspirations for Virginia,” Moret said.
He said Virginia aims to become the most educated state by 2030.
Moret added there is also a complication with education, as there is education for education’s sake, which is good for democracy, and education for economic growth and opportunity of the individual. Though related, he said, the two educations do not “overlap 100%.”
“If you look at the research about how people choose what they study, it turns out earnings is not that big of a driver,” Moret said.
And for many in the economic development sector, balancing labor, wages, supply, demand, legislation — the list goes on — are all part and parcel of bringing investment to the commonwealth.
“In general, I think we want to be far more concerned about a highly trained, high-quality workforce than to be concerned with keeping wages low,” he said. “Ultimately, if we have the best talent, we’re going to have the best growth opportunities and employment opportunities.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.