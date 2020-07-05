The next meeting of the Virginia Safety and Health Codes Board to discuss state emergency temporary standards for workplace safety during the pandemic will be on Tuesday at 9:15 a.m., according to an email from Princy Doss, the director of policy, planning and public information with the Virginia Department of Labor and Industry.
Business groups such as the Harrisonburg-Rockingham Chamber of Commerce and the Virginia Poultry Federation oppose enacting the standards, while labor and activist groups such as Community Solidarity Workers and Virginia Organizing support the measures.
The organizations Community Solidarity with the Poultry Workers, Virginia Organizing and the Legal Aid Justice Center have petitioned the State Board of Health and the Safety Health Codes Board to increase protections for farm workers as well as poultry and other meat processing workers during the pandemic.
Federal law has no emergency standards for employers in place during the pandemic, but Virginia is allowed to set its own labor standards as long as they meet federal minimum protections.
The 14-person board has met twice before and is going to continue reviewing the standards proposed by C. Ray Davenport, the commissioner of the Virginia Department of Labor and Industry.
Members of the board include labor and employer representatives from different industries, including the agricultural, manufacturing and construction sectors, as well as a pair of Virginia state government officials, Norman Oliver, the commissioner of the Virginia Department of Health, and David Paylor, the director of the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality.
The meeting can be listened to via the Virginia Regulatory Townhall website at https://townhall.virginia.gov/L/meetings.cfm?time=future.
