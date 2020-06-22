Matthew C. Sunderlin, a managing partner of the Harrisonburg law firm of Clark & Bradshaw, has been recognized as being a top Elder Law attorney by Super Lawyers magazine, according to a press release. This is the eighth consecutive year that Sunderlin has been recognized as a Super Lawyer in the area of Elder Law.
Super Lawyers is a rating service of outstanding lawyers from more than 70 practice areas who have attained a high-degree of peer recognition and professional achievement. This selection process includes independent research, peer nominations and peer evaluations. The annual publication includes only 5% of Virginia’s lawyers.
In addition to this honor, Sunderlin has been a certified Elder Law attorney since 2003. This designation is earned through the National Elder Law Foundation after rigorous testing and peer recommendations.
Sunderlin has practiced at Clark & Bradshaw since 1999 and has been a partner since 2004.
— Staff Reports
