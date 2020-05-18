Charlotte Sibold has been named the executive director of Sunnyside Communities, a not-for-profit retirement community, according to a Monday press release.
Josh Lyons, the president and CEO of Sunnyside made the announcement of Sibold's appointment.
Sibold has worked at Kendal at Lexington, another not-for-profit retirement community, for nearly 20 years in a variety of roles. The past eight years she was the community's health services administrator.
The Old Dominion University graduate is an active member of LeadingAge Virginia, an organization of not-for-profit aging services, and has been on the board of directors for the Lexington Rotary Club and the Lexington-Rockbridge Chamber of Commerce.
Sibold holds a bachelor's degree in professional communications and a master's degree in community health and healthcare management, according to the release. She is slated to begin in mid-June.
— Staff Reports
