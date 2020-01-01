LD&B, the Harrisonburg insurance and financial company, has named Troy Suter as president and CEO and Sheryl Falls as the director of human resources, according to a Monday press release.
Suter has worked for LD&B since 2008 in sales and leadership roles, such as the board of directors.
Falls brings over 20 years of human resources experience from her work in multiple private and public organizations.
“We are proud of the tradition of service and generosity our founders instilled within the organization,” Suter said in the release. “And while it’s a new day at LD&B, we will hold fast to our values as we work together to serve our clients.”
— Staff Reports
