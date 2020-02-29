Shenandoah Valley Organic purchased two parcels of land adjacent to its site on North Liberty and Massanutten streets in Harrisonburg, according to Corwin Heatwole, the CEO, and city documents.
In the $850,000 January deal between Shenandoah Valley Organic and JWK Land LLC, the poultry processing company bought 715 Massanutten St. and 744 Massanutten St.
“Most importantly, what this property did for us was it put back together all the properties that were part of [the complex] back when it was Pilgrim’s Pride 15, 18 years ago,” Heatwole said. “Cause of that, we will now be able to create a secure complex with fences and a turnstile so we’ll be able to add to food safety and benefit for the employees with this.”
The purchase will not directly result in the creation of new jobs, according to Roy Norville, vice president of human resources.
“It will allow us to expand our parking capability, which is a big, big thing, and gives us a little bit more flexibility when we’re moving trucks in and out,” Norville said.
Heatwole said the renovations and improvements to the plant site are slated for completion in mid-summer.
Part of the work involves renovating a building previously used by G & W Ambulance, a locally-owned emergency and non-emergency transportation business, for offices, meeting areas and to “substantially” expand dry storage space, according to Heatwole.
Gordon Driver, an owner of G & W Ambulance, said the business has moved from the previous building on Massanutten Street to a new location on Whitmore Shop Road in Hinton and the move has not impacted the business.
“We’re still in full operation, 100%, 24-seven,” Driver said.
In July, the processor became the first in the country to own an automated giblet remover from Dutch-owned American company Meyn and added a new high-speed line.
