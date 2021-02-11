Wednesday’s announcement of Valley Guard Supply’s $1 million expansion shares something in common with another major economic development project announced in November: Harrisonburg and company officials were mum on the developments until a formal announcement came down from Gov. Ralph Northam’s office.
City spokesman Michael Parks said sharing information with the public about such projects prior is hard for localities to do.
“We would love to spend every day out there talking about new businesses opening,” but there are complications, he said.
He said localities “err on the side of caution” if they think making too much noise about the project could cost funding, and in turn, the project itself.
Valley Guard Supply’s expansion is expected to create 45 new jobs producing personal protective equipment.
The Daily News-Record filed a Freedom of Information Act request to get information about Valley Guard Supply’s plans, but was denied any documents about the business under an exemption in state code, according to a Jan. 26 email from Parks.
On Nov. 19, the Daily News-Record received site plans for a new Shenandoah Valley Organic development via FOIA request before the formal announcement by Northam on Nov. 24.
The SVO project at 350 Acorn Drive is large and slated to create 110 new jobs.
The Daily News-Record first filed the FOIA request on Nov. 13 because company and city representatives declined to comment on the project — even though dirt was already moving at the Acorn Drive site. Between that day and the announcement, both local government and company representatives declined to discuss the development until after Northam’s office issued a press release.
Megan Rhyne, executive director of the Virginia Coalition for Open Government, said localities and companies can do more to keep the public in the loop about potential large developments in their area.
“That’s been my biggest complaint over the years, not just with economic development, but with the all-or-nothing thinking that says because we have this agreement or this thing is exempt, we can’t talk about it at all,” Rhyne said.
“I think both sides, businesses and government, have more room to keep the public informed than they sometimes say they do,” Rhyne said.
Stephen Moret, president and CEO of the Virginia Economic Development Partnership, said economic development is a fragile process as multiple states and sites are being reviewed by companies looking to expand or establish.
“We work very hard to, the extent we can, that we’re only proposing locations where the communities involved embrace that and welcome that development,” Moret said of VEDP work. “One key indication of that is the zoning is in place.”
He said VEDP and state economic developers work closely with localities when a potential site looks good for a company to gauge how well the community would respond. And Moret said issues tend to only rise when a development involves rezoning.
However, he said, sometimes people may not be aware of the zoning of a certain parcel, and that can lead to anger when a fitting use for the location is announced.
One example of a ruck between residents, a business and local government was in Augusta County in 2019.
In April 2019, Northam announced that Flow Alkaline, an Ontario-based water provider, would open a $15.5 million plant in Verona, create 51 new jobs and source its water from Seawright Springs in Mount Sidney.
However, Mount Sidney residents expressed anger about the number of trucks that would be traversing the roads and worried the amount of water being taken from the springs would impact their wells.
The residents challenged the development to the Augusta County Board of Zoning Appeals after delivering a letter with more than 130 signatures to Northam’s office. Residents and even Board of Zoning Appeals members had not been made aware of the project, they said at the time.
In August, the Augusta County BZA affirmed Flow’s ability to work the springs without a special-use permit.
“All of us were really disappointed with the lack of transparency in state and county government,” said then-Board of Zoning Appeals member Steven Shreckhise.
Parks said much of Harrisonburg’s focus is on working with businesses to try to secure as much funding as possible for economic development projects.
“That is a constant battle,” he said.
And work between the city and businesses is constantly changing, making announcements hard until the final moment when an agreement is in place, according to Parks.
“We can’t share that until the paperwork is signed,” he said, “and it’s a done deal.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.