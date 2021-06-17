Two certified public accountants at the Harrisonburg branch of Brown Edwards, Megan Argenbright and Jared Brown, have been named as partners of the firm, according to a press release.
Argenbright graduated from James Madison University in 2006 and is the Harrisonburg area coordinator. She has been a director for four years.
Brown was brought into the Harrisonburg branch after a merger in 2015. He graduated from East Tennessee State University.
Brown Edwards has offices in Virginia, West Virginia and Tennessee and has been in business as an accounting firm for over 50 years.
— Staff Reports
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.