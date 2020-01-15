Maryland-based company Yim and Pifer LLC has sold the 2-acre shopping center at 291 University Blvd. to Fairfax County-based HDJR United LLC, according to Rockingham County real estate records.
The nearly $5.3 million deal was submitted to the Rockingham County court system on Dec. 17. The property’s assessed value in 2020 is slightly more than $4 million, according to the Harrisonburg online GIS system.
The 11,646-square-foot complex, named University Center, is home to four storefronts. One unit is empty, and the others are occupied by Buffalo Wild Wings, 5 Star Nutrition and Dunkin’ Donuts.
Buffalo Wild Wings, Dunkin’ Donuts and Which Wich were the first to move into the new center after it opened in 2015. The following year, the businesses were joined by the first 5 Star Nutrition location in Virginia.
Which Wich closed and the location was used for a Burgerim, which opened in January 2019. The burger and sandwich shop chain has since shuttered and the unit is empty.
HDJR United LLC could not be reached for comment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.