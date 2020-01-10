The Department of Agriculture invested $48 million for high-speed broadband infrastructure in the southside and middle peninsula regions of Virginia, according to a Wednesday press release.
The expansion will provide service for 22,604 homes, 19 educational facilities, eight critical community facilities and one healthcare center over 1,847 square miles.
Wilkes Telephone Membership Corporation Inc. will use the loan to connect the homes and facilities throughout the counties of Halifax, Charlotte, Lunenberg, Mecklenburg, Brunswick, King and Queen, Bedford and Pittsylvania.
The announcement is part of the first round of the ReConnect Pilot Program. The ReConnect Pilot Program received 146 applications for $1.4 billion between May 31 and July 12, 2019.
Last year, Congress gave the USDA $600 million for expanding broadband services and infrastructure in rural communities across the country.
— Staff Reports
