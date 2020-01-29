Across the United States, workers are retiring later, and for many skilled-trade companies, it offers benefits beyond seeing the co-workers they’ve come to grow and love stay part of the team for longer.
In 1990, 38% of adults between the ages of 62 and 64 were working. By 2017, that number had grown to 53%, according to data from the U.S. Census Bureau.
Linda Seekford, the human resources director at Mount Crawford-based metalworks company Riddleberger Brothers, said she has noticed the trend increase over her 25 years in the industry.
Workers “are not entirely sure about retirement and because it’s a little bit of an unknown, so they may take a step back and take a look” at continuing work, she said.
Seekford said many people retire later due to a variety of personal reasons that could include insurance coverage. She emphasized that it varies person to person.
Nationwide, workers report working later in life due to lingering economic damage from the Great Recession, longer life expectancy and personal preference.
“It used to be that people said, ‘OK, I’m retiring,’ and then gone out the door, but I see a lot more people wanting to do the part-time thing,” she said.
Jay Hammer, 68, of Stanley, is a superintendent with Riddleberger who is in the process of transitioning into retirement.
“I’ve been thinking about [retiring] for a couple years, but I wanted to make sure Riddleberger had somebody that could take my place,” he said.
Hammer first started working in Norfolk-area shipyards in 1969. He moved back to his native Shenandoah Valley in 1974 after he married his wife. He joined Riddleberger in 2006.
“When I came to work for Riddleberger, I told them I wanted to find a place to retire,” Hammer said.
He said he has enjoyed his time and grown close to his co-workers as he has continued to hone his craft at the Mount Crawford business.
“Now, I’ve got two young 20-couple-year-old guys that are working with me and they’re doing a really good job,” Hammer said. “Once I’m comfortable that they can handle it without any problems, I’ll eventually phase out.”
This in-house mentorship gives an opportunity to newer employees to gain knowledge and wisdom from those who have worked for decades in the industry.
“It’s not always about backfilling,” Seekford said. “Sometimes, it’s a good way to expand people’s knowledge, skills and abilities, which is a win for the employee and employer.”
Jim Blauch, the president of Harrisonburg contracting company Blauch Brothers, said his firm has the same issue with ensuring that the wisdom from experienced craftsmen is properly passed to the next generation.
“It’s going to be a real challenge for us to get the knowledge extracted from our retiring folks to the younger people that are entering the work world,” Blauch said.
Beginning in 2011, roughly 11,000 Americans have been turning 65 each day in a trend that will continue until 2030. Some have referred to a potential retirement “wave” as the baby boomer generation finds its way out of the workforce.
“We currently have about 20 persons retiring in the next 10 years, and that’s assuming [they do] when they’re 65-ish,” Blauch said.
David Flick is 56 and has been with Blauch Brothers for 32 years. He went straight to work after graduating from Turner Ashby High School in 1981.
Flick, though with no plans to retire, is already guiding a younger employee on how to best do the job he has been doing for three decades.
“The goal for us then is to get those students into the workplace and have them work alongside a seasoned veteran who can mentor and teach them,” Blauch said.
Seekford said Riddleberger is working to do the same.
“We’ve got to be proactive here, not to say it’s not a loss when somebody retires, because all that knowledge and skills go out the door with them,” she said.
And though Hammer wouldn’t be coming in to Riddleberger regularly and receiving pay, he would still keep his co-workers close and stop by to say hello.
“They’re like family,” Hammer said.
Seekford said many Riddleberger employees have between 30 and 50 years of experience.
Working beyond retirement by three to six months has an identical effect on the standard of the living as saving 1% of earnings for 30 years, according to a 2018 report by the Stanford University Institute for Economic Policy Research.
In a section of the report, a worker who began saving for retirement at the age of 36 is analyzed. Nearly 10% of their income went to a 401(k) plan, and they experienced no wage growth and no returns on investment.
They then retired at the age of 66, and 81% of their income came from Social Security, and 19% from their 401(k).
If they had saved a full 10% of their income to the 401(k) back when they began saving 30 years prior, the return would have been 11.11% higher -- however still only slightly increasing the ability to rely on the small 19% of funding available to the 66 year old.
“The impact of working longer relative to saving more increases as individuals get closer to retirement,” the report concludes.
Flick envisions working for at least the next decade.
“I don’t see myself stopping at 65,” he said. “I would like to think before I get out of here, I could slow down -- maybe work a couple hours a day and maybe half days.”
“I’d like to learn how to slow down, but I don’t want to stop, at the same time,” he said. “Looking back, this is a trade I really enjoyed, and I can’t imagine what else I would’ve done.”
And many in the Valley and the nation, like Flick and Hammer, will continue to pass their knowledge on as they find their way to greener, calmer pastures.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.