The competition for workers has led to an increase in pay for low-wage positions that is trickling upward, raising wages for those in high-paying positions as well, according to economic experts with the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond.
The economists said they are being told about the wage increases in their conversations with multiple employers from different sectors across the commonwealth.
“We’ve heard that in a lot of places,” said Renee Haltom, reserve bank economist.
Demand for employees drives competition between employers, resulting in higher wages and increased benefits for workers, but it also limits business growth.
The demand for workers in low-wage positions is forcing employers to raise those wages to a higher level. Workers at the company at the higher-pay level then are able to bargain for an increase to their pay, and so on up the line in a “trickle-up” effect, according to Joe Mengedoth, reserve bank economist.
“We hear a lot about the need for workers. There’s a lot of businesses that are out there and need to hire,” he said. “The labor force participation in the state is just down considerably and there’s still several reasons for that.”
Some of those reasons include workers shifting from sectors such as hospitality to higher-paying positions in health care, skilled trades, manufacturing or IT, staying away from going back to work out of health concerns for themselves or their families, or difficulties in getting child care or elder care, according to Mengedoth.
Multiple workers have switched from low-wage hospitality jobs or gig work to high-paying fields in the pandemic, according to Associated Press reports.
As well, unemployment supports are higher for many in the lowest-paid positions in the Virginia economy, Mengedoth said.
“There’s some [decisions by] workers at the end of the wage scale to collect unemployment than to go back to minimum wage or close to minimum wage jobs,” Mengedoth said.
In April, Virginia’s unemployment rate was 4.7% as 2,400 jobs were created, according to the most recent data available from the Virginia Employment Commission released Friday.
Labor force participation dropped by 13,000 from 4.238 million in March down to 4.225 million in April, according to VEC seasonally adjusted preliminary data for April and revised data for March.
Many restaurants, hotels and factories have said their ability to find workers has hampered recovery, Haltom said.
By October, Virginia had clawed back 55.7% of the roughly 480,000 jobs lost in the pandemic. But the recovery has stalled as an average of 2,000 jobs have been created each month between May and October of 2020, he said.
Half a year later from October, Virginia had only recovered a further 2.3% of the 480,000 jobs lost in the pandemic, according to Mengedoth.
“We picked the lowest hanging fruit first,” Haltom said of job recovery trends. “The sectors where people could come back to work relatively safely from the shutdowns” saw the most growth.
“It was always going to be a slower return for those higher-touch sectors,” she said.
However, the American economy is producing just as much as before the pandemic even with 8.8 million fewer jobs, according to Haltom.
Though positions have been eliminated, employers have “streamlined” operations to keep production moving with fewer hands, through automation or other adjustments, according to Haltom.
The supply chain disruptions from the pandemic are also constricting the recovery, she said.
Businesses have reported their biggest problem to recovery is the availability of workers and their second is the lack of materials, according to data from reserve bank surveys.
