CAA Glance
Standings
Team;Overall;Conf.;Streak
James Madison;9-1;6-1;W5
Villanova;8-2;6-1;W2
Rhode Island;7-3;4-3;W2
William & Mary;6-4;4-3;L2
Delaware;5-5;3-4;L1
Maine;5-5;3-4;W1
Richmond;5-5;3-4;W3
Stony Brook;4-6;3-4;L1
Elon;4-5;3-3;L2
Towson;4-6;3-4;L2
New Hampshire;3-7;2-5;L7
Albany;2-8;1-6;W2
Saturday's Games
Albany at Stony Brook, 1 p.m.
Villanova at Delaware, 1 p.m.
Maine at New Hampshire, 1 p.m.
Rhode Island at Elon, 2 p.m.
Towson at James Madison, 2 p.m.
Richmond at William & Mary, 3:30 p.m.
