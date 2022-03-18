  • Broadway: Does not allow residents to own chickens
  • Bridgewater: Does not allow residents to own chickens
  • Dayton: Residents can own up to four chickens with a permit through the town
  • Elkton: Does not allow residents to own chickens or livestock; except in areas that have been “grandfathered” in.
  • Grottoes: Chickens can be kept on properties greater than one acre of land
  • Harrisonburg: Residents can own up to six chickens; permit required
  • Mount Crawford: No ordinance, but some residents own chickens
  • Rockingham County: No official ordinance, but backyard chickens are permitted in agricultural and general industrial districts. Backyard chickens are allowed by special-use permit in rural village, residential or recreational or planned growth districts.
  • Timberville: Residents can own up to four chickens with a permit through the town

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.