“Thinking of you” greetings can be sent to veterans residing at local nursing homes. The list includes:
• At Skyview Springs (formerly MontVue), 30 MontVue Dr., Luray, Va. 22835 are: Howard Beahm, Army; and Roger Stead, Marines.
• At Hawksbill Assisted Living, 122 N. Hawksbill St., Luray are: David Honeycutt, Army; Garland Meadows, Navy; and Donna Rogers, Army.
Birthday, anniversary and get-well card showers are published free of charge in the Page News and Courier. Submissions should be sent to: PN&C, P.O. Box 707, Luray, Va. 22835, or e-mail community@pagenewspaper.com.
