Bethlehem Christian Church, Stanley, GRIT (Godliness, Responsibility, Integrity and Truth) Conference March 18, doors open at 9 a.m., event starts at 10 a.m., speakers include Evangelist Dr. Byron Foxx, Pastor Andy Seastrom and Pastor Matt Caton, lunch will be provided, free men’s event.
Blue Ridge Pentecostal Church, Stanley, Wednesday and Saturday services 7 p.m. and Sunday worship 10 a.m.; homecoming-reunion service 7 p.m. April 1, featuring music by David Cave and Joyful Noise, everyone is welcome.
Compton Old Country Church of Jesus Christ, services at 7 p.m. Friday and at 10:30 a.m. Saturday. For more information, contact Pastor Frazier at 540-244-9267.
Ida Grove Gospel Chapel, 135 Ida Hollow Rd., Luray, Sunday services at 11 a.m., as well as a drive-in service, where attendees can listen to the service from their vehicle on 106.3 FM. For more information, contact Pastor Pete Campbell at 540-743-3045.
Leake’s Chapel Church of the Brethren, Sunday worship 11 a.m. For more information, contact Pastor Keith Higgs at 540-271-2978 or the church office at 540-778-4151.
Luray Church of the Brethren, Sunday services 9:45 a.m. For more information, contact the church at 743-5563 or email LurayBrethren@gmail.com.
Luray United Methodist Church, contemporary service 8:30 a.m. with traditional Sunday worship at 11 a.m.; Lenten Recital Series, noon March 16, free event featuring musicians from the church, everyone is welcome; traditional St. Patrick’s Day meal 5-7 p.m. March 17, free-will offering to benefit mission projects (call 540-743-6540).
New Direction Community Church, 52 Cave St., Luray, Sunday worship 10 a.m. For more information, contact 540-843-2558 or 540-253-5296 (Belvoir Assembly).
Page United Methodist Church, Luray, Sunday worship 11 a.m. For more information, contact the Rev. Laura Schultz at 301-748-9362.
Rocky Branch Regular Baptist Church, 141 E. Rocky Branch Rd., Luray, Sunday worship at 11 a.m., everyone is welcome.
St. George's Episcopal Church, 3380 Pine Grove Rd., Stanley, indoor worship 11 a.m. Sundays, third Sunday is Holy Eucharist, all other Sundays are morning prayer. For more information, contact 540-560-9422.
Stanley New Hope Pentecostal Church, beginning April 2 the church will offer two morning worship services 9 a.m. and 10:45 a.m., evening service continues at 6 p.m.; Easter camp meetings “Pentecost Again” begins Easter Sunday, April 9, at 10:30 a.m. with Pastor Randy Miller, nightly services at 7 p.m. April 10-13, with guest speakers Evangelist Drew Gibbons, Dr. Ron Phillips, Pastor Brett Gardner and Bishop Tim Hill.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.