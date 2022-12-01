City Council
Harrisonburg City Council meets every second and fourth Tuesday of the month at 7 p.m. in the Council Chambers, 409 S. Main St., at City Hall. Council elections are held every two years but are staggered with three of the five seats decided one year, and the other two on the ballot two years later. Council members select a mayor from within their ranks every two years.
540-432-7701 • www.harrisonburgva.gov
Mayor Deanna R. Reed
540-432-7701 • Deanna.Reed@harrisonburgva.gov
Term expires December 2024
Laura Dent
540-432-7701 • Laura.Dent@harrisonburgva.gov
Term expires December 2024
Christopher B. Jones
540-432-7701 • Christopher.Jones@harrisonburgva.gov
Term expires December 2024
Dany R. Fleming
Term expires December 2026
Monica L. Robinson
Term expires December 2026
Appointed Officials
City Manager • Ande Banks
City Hall, 409 S. Main St., Harrisonburg, VA 22801
540-432-7701 • Ande.Banks@harrisonburgva.gov
City Clerk • Pam Ulmer
City Hall, 409 S. Main St., Harrisonburg, VA 22801
540-432-7701 • pamela.ulmer@harrisonburgva.gov
Harrisonburg Tourism Office
212 S. Main St., Harrisonburg, VA 22801
www.visitharrisonburgva.com • 540-432-8935
Planning Commission
The Harrisonburg Planning Commission meets the second Wednesday of each month at 6 p.m., in City Council chambers, 409 S. Main St. City Council appoints six members to the commission and one member as representative from council. Members serve a four-year staggered term and can serve for two successive terms.
Adriel Byrd
Brent Finnegan
Donna Armstrong
James Orndoff
Valerie Washington
Laura Dent - Council Representative
Constitutional Officers
Commissioner of Revenue • Karen Rose
City Hall, 409 S. Main St., Harrisonburg, VA 22801
540-432-7704 • Karen.Rose@harrisonburgva.gov
Treasurer • Jeff Shafer
City Hall, 409 S. Main St., Harrisonburg, VA 22801
540-432-7705 • jeff.shafer@harrisonburgva.gov
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.