City Council

Harrisonburg City Council meets every second and fourth Tuesday of the month at 7 p.m. in the Council Chambers, 409 S. Main St., at City Hall. Council elections are held every two years but are staggered with three of the five seats decided one year, and the other two on the ballot two years later. Council members select a mayor from within their ranks every two years.

540-432-7701  •  www.harrisonburgva.gov

Mayor Deanna R. Reed

540-432-7701  •  Deanna.Reed@harrisonburgva.gov

Term expires December 2024

Laura Dent

540-432-7701 • Laura.Dent@harrisonburgva.gov

Term expires December 2024

Christopher B. Jones

540-432-7701  •  Christopher.Jones@harrisonburgva.gov

Term expires December 2024

Dany R. Fleming

Term expires December 2026

Monica L. Robinson

Term expires December 2026

Appointed Officials

City Manager  •  Ande Banks

City Hall, 409 S. Main St., Harrisonburg, VA 22801

540-432-7701 • Ande.Banks@harrisonburgva.gov

City Clerk  •  Pam Ulmer

City Hall, 409 S. Main St., Harrisonburg, VA 22801

540-432-7701  •  pamela.ulmer@harrisonburgva.gov

Harrisonburg Tourism Office

212 S. Main St., Harrisonburg, VA 22801

www.visitharrisonburgva.com  •  540-432-8935

Planning Commission

The Harrisonburg Planning Commission meets the second Wednesday of each month at 6 p.m., in City Council chambers, 409 S. Main St. City Council appoints six members to the commission and one member as representative from council. Members serve a four-year staggered term and can serve for two successive terms.

Adriel Byrd

Brent Finnegan

Donna Armstrong

James Orndoff

Valerie Washington

Laura Dent - Council Representative

Constitutional Officers

Commissioner of Revenue • Karen Rose

City Hall, 409 S. Main St., Harrisonburg, VA 22801

540-432-7704 • Karen.Rose@harrisonburgva.gov

Treasurer • Jeff Shafer

City Hall, 409 S. Main St., Harrisonburg, VA 22801

540-432-7705  •  jeff.shafer@harrisonburgva.gov

