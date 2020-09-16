Due to technical difficulties with livestreaming, Tuesday night's Harrisonburg School Board work session was postponed until a later date.
Since school shut down in mid-March due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the School Board has been meeting virtually and taking public comment virtually. Meetings are available to the public.
As of Wednesday evening, an alternative time and date for Tuesday's meeting had not been determined, according to Superintendent Michael Richards.
On the agenda was discussion of online STEM instruction and virtual opportunities for professional development.
— Staff Report
