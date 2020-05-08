Free testing for COVID-19 will be available on a first come, first serve basis at Skyline Middle School and Spotswood Elementary on May 16, according to a Friday afternoon press release from the city.
Tests are available for any resident of Harrisonburg between 2 to 6 p.m. at the sites.
Arabic, Kurdish and Swahili language translators will be available at Spotswood, while Spanish language translators will be at both schools during testing, according to the release.
The press release asks anyone who will be coming for testing to wear a mask and properly social distance from one another.
Last weekend, the city held testing for residents of two diverse city neighborhoods and over 80 of the available 100 tests were used.
-- Staff Reports
