The city of Harrisonburg plans to lay off most part-time employees, effective next week, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The announcement was part of a broader effort to reduce costs as the city's revenue streams have been sacked by the new coronavirus.
According o a press release, city officials estimate that Harrisonburg will lose up to $4 million in projected local revenues this fiscal year, which ends June 30.
“For the past two months, we have navigated the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic with an important goal of maintaining core services to our residents, while protecting and supporting every employee with the City of Harrisonburg,” City Manager Eric Campbell said in the release. “But, as the pandemic continues having an impact on our community, it is now clear that we must take action in order to continue providing core services at a time when we have seen the loss of millions of dollars of vital funds.”
Check back for more updates on this developing story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.