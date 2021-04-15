A story in Thursday's Daily News-Record ("HCPS Eyes Federal Funding To Restart HHS2 Construction," April 15) should have said Harrisonburg City Public Schools Superintendent Michael Richards cited a Virginia Department of Education document that said construction related to safety and health is an eligible use for funds from the American Rescue Plan.
