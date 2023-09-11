Club Notes 09/11

Chapter 164 of the National Active & Retired Federal Employees (NARFE) will next meet, after our summer hiatus, on Wednesday, 20 Sept., 11 a.m., at the Wood Grill Buffet, 1711 Reservoir St, Harrisonburg. September's speaker will be Sherri Resturari (Staunton), a volunteer with the Alzheimer’s Association of Central and Western Region of Virginia, who will speak on "Understanding Alzheimer’s and Dementia," as well as share information about their services. Prospective NARFE members (active and retired Federal employees, spouses, and widowed or former spouses) are welcome and they will be the Chapter's guests for a free first lunch.
The Mount Jackson Garden Club will meet Sept. 27, at the Parish Hall of St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church on Main Street in Mount Jackson at noon - 12 p.m. Guests are welcome. For information, please contact Kitty Bolinger at kitty@shentel.net or 540-856-2272. This month's speaker is Christine Jorgensen talking about Hostas.
With Weyers Cave Ruritans on Sept. 1, 2023 Chris Runion, Delegate for the 25th House District in the Virginia General Assembly, was up before dawn to help fellow Weyers Cave Ruritans grill chicken halves. Profits from chicken sales are used to benefit the community. During the past year donation checks were mailed to Weyers Cave Fire Department, New Hope Fire Department, Grottoes Rescue Squad, Verona Community Food Pantry, Augusta County Fair, 4H - FFA Market Animal Show, WRE: Weekly Religious Education, Backpack Pals, Hunters for the Hungry, FDHS FCCLA, FDHS After Prom Party, FDHS Cross Country Team, Dictionary Project, Central Shenandoah Criminal Justice Training Academy, Wounded Warrior Project, The USO, and Young Life Ministries.
The Bridgewater Rotary Club meets on the 1st, 3rd and 5th Tuesday evenings at the Houff Center at the Bridgewater Retirement Community. For more information about the Bridgewater Rotary Club visit our Facebook Page or contact us at bridgewaterrotary@gmail.com.
At our August 1, 2023 Club meeting we welcomed John Whitfield, Executive Director of Blue Ridge Legal Services, as our guest speaker. Blue Ridge Legal Services is the nonprofit legal aid society providing free civil legal assistance to low-income residents of the Shenandoah Valley and Roanoke Valley of Virginia. Blue Ridge Legal Services was founded in 1977 and has 16 attorneys in four offices. Mr. Whitfield has worked there since 1980. Mr. Whitfield focused on how when one party cannot afford a lawyer, the legal system does not work. Although the Supreme Court ruled in 1963 that citizens had a right to an attorney in criminal cases, this does not apply to civil cases even though these may be very devastating to people. Unfortunately, 80% of the poor in Virginia cannot afford a lawyer. Blue Ridge Legal Services represents citizens in evictions, custody battles, domestic violence, unemployment issues, immigration issues, predatory lending and others. The Pledge of Allegiance includes the words "with liberty and justice for all" and Supreme Court justice Lewis Powell wrote "Equal justice under the law is not merely a caption on the facade of the Supreme Court building, it is perhaps the most inspiring ideal of our society." Blue Ridge Legal Services helps our community fulfill these ideals.
Our speaker at our August 15, 2023 club meeting was Jacquelyn Boshart from Connections Early Learning Center. The Center just celebrated their one-year anniversary and is located at the Bridgewater Church of the Brethren. They provide licensed, full-day care and education for infants, toddlers, and preschoolers as well as programming and academic support for elementary-aged children before and after school. The Center involves families as much as possible and supports children’s personal development, school readiness, and educational success through guided exploration, meaningful play, and structured group experiences using the Project Based Learning (PBL) approach. Some recent projects include: pets and vets, camping, fishing and ponds and bird watching.
Club President Jim Clough (l) shows Connections Early Learning Center's Jacquelyn Boshart the book that will be given to the library at John Wayland Elementary School in thanks for her presentation.
On Saturday, August 26, 2023, eight club members volunteered at Valley Fest at Massanutten Resort. Area 3 Rotarians took over sponsorship of this annual event and it is a major fundraiser for the club. Valley Fest is normally held on the Saturday of Memorial Day weekend but had to be postponed this year because of renovations at Massanutten. Valley Fest included food and beverage vendors as well as arts and crafts vendors. Thanks to Charlette McQuilkin for organizing our efforts and to Johna McFarland, Whit Menefee, Nadia DaMes, Dan Plecker, Jim and Julie Clough and Jim Hackney.
Our Club "meeting" for August 29, 2023 was our annual family picnic at Oakdale Park. Delicious food and great fellowship were shared by xx Rotarians and family members. Our special thanks to Charlette McQuilkin and committee for providing the meats and table service.
On Tuesday, August 29, 2023, the threat of thunderstorms did not deter thirty-two members and guests from enjoying great food, fun and fellowship at our annual Rotary family picnic at Oakdale Park in Bridgewater.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.