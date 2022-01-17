On Dec. 18, the Harrisonburg Elks Lodge No. 450 delivered 360 baskets of food to needy families in Harrisonburg, Rockingham County and West Virginia.
The Elks Lodge would like to thank Cargill for donating turkeys and Pepsi Cola of Central Virginia for donating Pepsi products. It would also like to thank Showalter's Orchard is Timberville for its contribution of apples and Mount Crawford Creamery for is contribution of milk for each basket.
"It should be said this project would not be possible without the businesses above and the financial contributions from Elks members," the lodge said in a statement.
Additionally, because of an Elks National Foundation Grant, Lodge No. 450 was able to give hand out more than 200 blankets with the baskets.
If interested in becoming an Elk member call the lodge at 540-434-3673.
The Massanutton Chapter of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution met Jan. 12 in the meeting room of Eagle Carpet for monthly meeting and made available a virtual meeting for those not able to attend.
Both meetings were opened with welcome by Regent Penny Cummiskey, and the in person meeting Ritual was led by Chaplain Candace Farthing, Honorary Regent Leann Cloud, Diane Mincey, Sue Finn and Honorary Regent Judy von Seldeneck. District VI Director Betty Wade was presented and she gave a program on the duties of being a District Director. The virtual meeting was hosted by Regent Cummiskey.
The President General's message was read, and the National Defense Minute was given from the National Defender, "January, National Blood Donor Month". A Memorial for Patriot Ancestor Lt. Henry Baylies was shared with the chapter. The monthly magazine subscription was given away to Penny Hummel and State Regent Project mugs were won by Norma Sheap and Agnes Donnelly. January birthday's were remembered and the chapter sang to those celebrating. Voting took place to elect delegates and alternates to Virginia State Conference and those elected to serve are: Regent Penny Cummiskey, Honorary Regent Eleanor Price, Honorary Regent Linda Dinsmore, Carol Parker, Honorary Regent Judy von Seldeneck and 1st Vice Regent Faith Forkovitch. Proposed projects and bylaw changes were announced and voting will take place in February. Susan Plank and Honorary Regents Linda Dinsmore and Eleanor Price volunteered to serve on chapter nominating committee and will bring a slate of names to the chapter to serve in the next administration, voting will take place in March.
The virtual meeting included the duties of chapter offices. Both meetings ended with prayer.
The Massanutton Chapter, NSDAR is the only chapter located in Harrisonburg and Rockingham County. For more information on membership 571-275-0773.
Rocktown Camera Club's next meeting will be Jan. 24 at 7 p.m. at Trinity Presbyterian Church, 725 S. High Street, Harrisonburg. Masks are required by the facility.
Will provide the results of members’ photographing the "Walk Downtown-Harrisonburg” sites. Also, Joe Laughland will give an overview of tripods and the features you might consider when buying a tripod. The monthly challenge will be "Oldies but Goodies."
Club meetings are open to anyone interested in photography. For further details, visit rocktowncameraclub.blogspot.com
