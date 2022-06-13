The Pilot Club of Harrisonburg met in person at the VA Co-op Extension Office on Monday, May 9, 2022, with President Evelyn Combs presiding. The invocation was given by Pat Haden. A patriotic message about Armed Services Day to be celebrated on May 21, was given by Nancy Thomas who then led us in the Pledge of Allegiance.
Our guest speaker for the evening was Barbara Harkins, a dynamic woman who shared with us her journey with Multiple Sclerosis. Barbara’s path has been a difficult one with many challenges that continue to develop. Her story was inspiring and reminded each of us about the difficulties that those with chronic health issues face on a daily basis.
During the business portion our meeting each of the divisions gave a report. Our fundraising for the year, mainly from our “Pecan Sales” in the fall, was a success. We do have a few pecans remaining and all members were encouraged to spread the word. Projects reported that we have several dates for presenting our “Brainminders” puppet show to area daycare centers during the summer months including Generation’s Crossing in June. In addition, Projects will be applying for a matching grant from Pilot International for bike helmets which is our signature program for brain safety.
Increasing our Pilot Membership is first and foremost on our minds. We welcome new members and encourage you to contact us should you be interested in joining an organization devoted to improving the lives of those in our community by educating everyone about the importance of protecting their brain. Pilot will sponsor a booth at the Rockingham County Fair for non-profits to share about their organizations. Please stop by and visit our booth for information.
Harrisonburg Pilot Kathy Clancey who served as the Governor of the Virginia District of Pilot International from July 1, 2021 to June 30, 2022, gave a summary of the District Convention held in April in Suffolk, VA.
The Pilot International Convention will be held in Rochester, NY, this year from June 29 to July 2. Three Pilots from the Harrisonburg Club will be attending: Pam Bell, Kathy Clancey and Pat Haden.
A “safety tip” was shared by Bobbi Hottinger about the importance of giving and receiving hugs. This is something we encourage everyone to do on a daily basis!
Our next meeting will be held on Monday, June 13, at 6:30 PM. For information about Pilot please call 540-434-9793, visit us on Facebook, the Virginia District or the Pilot International website.
The Northeast Neighborhood Association will meet on June 16, 2022 at 6 p.m. at the Lucy Simms Center, 620 Simms Ave. The Harrisonburg Police Department will present an active shooter training seminar. This program is an important training and will be beneficial to everyone in the wake of the recent tragedies. This seminar is open to the public, all are welcome.
The Harrisonburg Branch of AAUW had their end of year program on Monday, May 9, 2022 from 4:00 to 5:30 PM at the Meadow Pointe clubhouse. The speaker was Candy Phillips from the First Step Crisis Intervention Center. Programs will resume in September. The Branch awarded their Crystal Theodore Scholarship for $1000 to Ava Schrag, a senior at Turner Ashby High School, on Friday, May 27, 2022. Ava plans to study photojournalism at Virginia Commonwealth University. A book in her honor, Call Us What We Carry by Amanda Gorman, was donated to the Turner Ashby library. The next meeting will be a kickoff wine and cheese event on August 24, from 4 PM to 5:30 PM at the Meadow Pointe Clubhouse at 491 Pointe Dr. For more information about AAUW, including how to join, please visit https://harrisonburg-va.aauw.net/. A minimum of a two-year associate degree or equivalent is our only requirement for membership. Men are invited to join as well.
The Massanutton Chapter of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution was represented by Honorary Regent Penny Cummiskey in Yorktown 7 June for The National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution and the American Battlefield Trust Ceremonial Tree Planting honoring General George Washington. The event was to honor General George Washington's critical victory at Yorktown.
The ceremonial tree symbolizes the nearby location of the DAR Pathway of the Patriots, a grove of 250 trees honoring the Patriots who won American independence and in commemoration of the nation's 250th anniversary. The tree that was planted, Chionanthus Virginicus is native to Virginia and was planted on the property of the Yorktown Old Custom House that is owned by the Comte de Grasse Chapter, NSDAR.
The program was opened by Regent Sarah Sherman-VanDeventer of the Comte de Grasse Chapter, NSDAR. Special guest, President General Denise Doring VanBuren led the Pledge of Allegiance and gave introductions that included: Dr. Mary Abroe, Vice Chair of the Board of Trustees, American Battlefield Trust; Virginia State Regent LeAnn Fetherolf Turbyfill, Virginia Sebastian Storage, Honorary State Regent and Organizing Secretary General; Bana Weems Caskey, Honorary State Regent and past Historian General and Ginger Trader, Honorary Delaware State Regent and past Historian General. Virginia State Vice Regent Laurie Nesbitt, Virginia State Corresponding Secretary Nancy Miller, Virginia State Treasurer Carol Vincent and Virginia State Historian Hilary Clare also attended.
Mrs. VanBuren gave a history of DAR service projects on conservation and tree plantings, Mrs. Turbyfill spoke on "Why Yorktown" and Comte de Grasse Chapter, NSDAR Historian Jennifer Carver gave a short talk on the history of the Yorktown Custom House.
Ladies gathered around the dedicated tree for pictures and the program ended.
Virginia Laureate Beta Kappa Chapter of Beta Sigma Phi held a meeting on May 25th Sunnyside. The Beta Sigma Phi grace was repeated before the delicious potluck meal along with the opening ritual. Standing committees submitted their reports. The Executive Board will meet this summer to make plans for the coming year activities. The meeting was closed with the closing ritual.
The chapter held the Founders Day event April 30th at Sunnyside. A very lovely affair with letters from the President of BSP and the coming year theme announced. We celebrated many rituals, Ellen Green and Judy Miller received the Diamond Circle award for 60 years participation. Pat Banks received the Golden Circle award for 50 years. Congratulations!
2022– 2023 Officers. President: Linda Carr, Vice President: Ann Dellinger, Treasurer: Ann Yager, Corresponding Secretary: Catana Fulk and Recording Secretary: June Barton.
The board of National Association of Active and Retired Federal Employees Chapter 0164 invites all renewing members and eligible prospective members to its Summer Social. Our outdoor picnic reunion will be held on Wednesday, June 15, 11 a.m. at Oakdale Park, Shelter #1, in Bridgewater. We will socialize 11-11:30a.m., then enjoy a provided fried chicken lunch, followed by bingo with prizes. Come re-connect after another difficult year!
